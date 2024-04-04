Former Delaware County teacher indicted for coercing children

Apr. 4—A former teacher at the Family Foundation School has been indicted in federal court for coercing, transporting and sexually abusing students.

Paul Geer, 56, of Hancock, was arraigned on a federal indictment charging him with three counts of coercing and enticing three separate children to travel across state lines to engage in unlawful sexual activity, and three counts of transporting the children across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity with those children, a media release said.

The indictment filed against Geer alleges that, while Geer was a teacher at the Family Foundation School in Hancock, he imposed various disciplinary sanctions on students which were tantamount to torture, the release said. The sanctions Geer imposed on students included depriving children of food or forcing children to eat food that had been regurgitated, binding children in rugs and leaving them in isolated rooms for extended periods of time and forcing children to perform forced physical labor. The indictment further alleges that, in 1994, 2000 and 2001, Geer used his position of authority and his ability to impose these brutal sanctions to coerce three students to travel with him, on separate occasions, to Maine, Pennsylvania and Toronto, Canada. The indictment also charges that Geer transported the students across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual activity with them. While on those trips, Geer raped or otherwise sexually abused each of the three children. The charges in the indictment are merely accusations.

The three counts of coercion and enticement each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to five years, the release said. The three counts of transporting children across state lines each carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to five years. If convicted, Geer will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

The FBI is investigating the case, the release said. People with information about Geer, the Family Foundation School, or other schools like it, which may have marketed themselves as part of the "Troubled Teen Industry," contact the FBI at FFStips@fbi.gov.