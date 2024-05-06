Former Decatur parole officer charged with 8 counts of child abuse

May 6—A former Decatur field officer with the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles was charged with eight counts of child abuse and booked into the Morgan County Jail on Monday.

Joddie Brooke King, 47, of Town Creek, was charged by a grand jury with four counts of aggravated child abuse and four counts of willful abuse of a child, according to Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford.

Jail records show King was released on a $30,000 bond shortly after her arrest.

A spokesman for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles confirmed that King has since been terminated.

"We are aware a criminal investigation is being conducted by the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation," the spokesman said. "Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to SBI."

SBI wasn't immediately available for comment.

King was briefly referenced in a public relations article posted to the Pardons and Paroles website on Jan. 2.

A manager "praised the parental-like sternness of Officer Joddie King when working with probationers and paroles with drug abuse issues."

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438.