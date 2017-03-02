    Former 'Dancing with the Stars' competitor named Secretary of Oops, we mean Energy

    Sasha Lekach
    Rick Perry is now in charge of the very department he couldn't even remember: the U.S. Department of Energy. But don't worry, Perry, everyone else has remembered your embarrassing gaffe for you. 

    In honor of Perry's confirmation as Energy Secretary in President Donald Trump's cabinet, someone on Capitol Hill had some fun with his Wikipedia page. Instead of displaying his new title, "Secretary of Energy" he was briefly described as "Secretary of Oops."

    Rick Perry's Wikipedia page -- briefly.
    The edit came from a computer inside the House of Representatives, which is a glorious turn of events. 

    The switcheroo is almost as good as when the former Texas governor forgot the name of this very agency (and literally said "Oops" about the brain fart during a debate) that he pledged to eliminate while running for president in the 2012 election.

    Even if the Wikipedia page has been changed back to the technically correct title, the internet is still enjoying this moment.

    Now is also a good time to reflect on Perry's recent career moves. Remember this is the guy who was on the reality show Dancing With the Stars (he finished in 12th place during Season 23) and has a tenuous relationship with science

    After a 62-37 Senate vote Thursday, Perry will now be in charge of the largest funder of physics research in the country and head an agency that is focused on climate research data, but he doesn't recognize climate science findings. 

    Oops is right. 

