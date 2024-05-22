Former DA Jeffrey Thomas receives probation for domestic violence against wife

SOMERSET — Former Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas was placed on two years probation Tuesday for a non-contested simple assault offense stemming from a domestic violence case involving his wife, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office in a media release.

Former DA Jeffrey Thomas is serving a Pennsylvania prison sentence for sexual assault.

Thomas was charged in Cambria County following an investigation into reports he punched his wife in the head while they were traveling through the Johnstown area on May 15, 2021.

Thomas pleaded no contest Tuesday to misdemeanor simple assault. A no-contest plea has the same legal effect as a guilty plea, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry in the media release.

Thomas' sentence will be served concurrently with the 2½-to-7-year prison term he was given in August 2023 regarding the sexual assault of a Windber woman. The Attorney General's Office was the prosecutor in the case.

He was Somerset County district attorney when both offenses occurred.

“This conviction shows that no one is above the law and domestic violence will not be tolerated,” Henry said. “My office will continue to prosecute these difficult cases regardless of who the defendant is.”

A Cambria County judge presided over this week's plea and ordered the sentence. As a result of the conviction, Thomas will be prohibited from possessing firearms.

