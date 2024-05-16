Former customs officer found guilty in Othello child sex case

May 16—SPOKANE — Koby Don Williams, 49, has been found guilty of one count of Attempted Online Enticement of a Minor, according to a May 15 press release from Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.

Evidence showed Williams responded to a Craigslist ad July 23, 2022, as part of an undercover operation to identify adults seeking sexual encounters with minors. Over three days, Williams texted with "Rebecca," who he thought to be a 13-year-old minor. The conversation included talk about "Rebecca's" age, rates for sex, Williams's job as a law enforcement officer, and plans to meet for sex.

Williams arrived at the Othello Quality Inn on July 26, 2022, to meet "Rebecca." He was arrested by law enforcement upon arriving. A subsequent search of Williams and his vehicle revealed his Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge, two bottles of prescription medications to use before sex, and more than $4,000 in a credit union envelope.

"During this investigation, it was discovered that Williams was employed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a supervisory detention and deportation officer with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)," former Othello Police Chief Phil Schenk said at the time of Williams's arrest.

U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice presided over the trial, which began May 13. Sentencing is set for Aug. 14.

The FBI, DHS/OIG, and the Othello Police Department investigated the case with additional aid from the Moses Lake Police Department, Toppenish Police Department and Washington Department of Corrections. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann Wick is the prosecuting attorney.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a national program launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice with the goal of combatting child sexual exploitation and abuse. The project uses federal, state and local resources to apprehend and prosecute those who exploit children online and to identify and rescue victims. More information about Project Safe Childhood is available at www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

Waldref condemned Williams's behavior and applauded those who successfully investigated and prosecuted the case.

"No one is above the law, and this case shows the U.S. Attorney's Office's commitment to prosecuting those who target our community's most vulnerable members," Waldref said. "Mr. Williams's actions are a stark contrast to the trust we place in federal law enforcement to keep Eastern Washington communities safe and strong."