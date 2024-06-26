Former CT state rep to have legacy enshrined in neighborhood she loves

After half a century serving the residents of Hartford in the streets and in the legislature, former state Rep. Annette Carter’s name will become a fixture in her community.

Carter, now 84, has been a pillar in her Blue Hills neighborhood for decades, serving in myriad capacities — as an activist, educator, organizer and eventually as state representative for nearly two decades.

To honor her life and legacy, Hartford city council will rename Branford Street, in the Blue Hills neighborhood, as Annette W. Carter Way.

“There are very few people who have been more instrumental in fighting for equity and equality in our city than Annette Carter. For over 50 years, she has been the face of reinvigorating social services, the economy and the arts in our city,” Council President Shirley Surgeon told the Courant.

“Her vision for what our city can be is something that has inspired generations of women, such as myself, to stand up and fight for our community. I am truly honored to recognize her, as a pillar of our community, by having a street named after her; further enshrining her legacy in the neighborhood she loves and has committed herself to for decades,” Surgeon said.

Carter, born in 1941, began her career in public service in the 1960s as a member of the Council of 12. The council was composed of a group of 12 community leaders chosen from all over the city to represent their neighborhood as part of the National Model Cities project under Lyndon B. Johnson.

From there, she worked with Community Renewal Team of Greater Hartford to bring summer programming, adult education, international travel programs and other experiences the children in her area. From advocating for children in the 1970s to becoming a housing advocate in the 1980s, Carter continued to fight for the city’s residents, colleagues said.

“Annette continued working towards her vision of creating a more equitable city for Hartford residents and joined Model Neighborhood Incorporated, where she used her skills to educate families in tenants’ rights and responsibilities,” the resolution said.

After nearly two decades of tireless advocacy in Hartford, Carter was encouraged to run for state representative for the 7th District, filling a vacant seat left by then-Mayor Carrie Saxon Perry in 1988. Carter won in a landslide, with nearly 90% of the vote, according to election records from the Office of the Secretary of the State. Her district covered Hartford and South Windsor. For the next three elections, she ran unopposed.

“That’s because I’m doing my job,” Carter told the Courant back in 1994. “When people ask me to do things, I follow through.”

While in office she advocated for legislation that created the now-popular Dial-A-Ride program, used by many of the city’s senior and disabled residents.

“We owe so many innovative and pioneering endeavors to Representative Carter. From services such as the Dial-A-Ride program, which helps everyone across our city have accesses to much needed transportation, to prioritizing our health and wellbeing through the development of the Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Center,” Surgeon said.

Carter would eventually go on to become Assistant Majority Whip and the Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee and served on the public safety committee and the commerce committee. While at the Capitol, Carter continued to serve her neighborhood on the Blue Hills Neighborhood Civic Association and the Neighborhood Housing Coalition.

Until her retirement from public office in 2004, Carter is credited with advocating for Hartford at the Capitol, securing funds in the renovations of Keney Park and Community Health Services.

“From her pioneering role in the National Model Cities project to her impactful tenure as a state representative, Carter championed education, housing rights, and economic development. Her dedication has left an indelible mark on Hartford, leading to the dedication of Branford St. as Annette W. Carter Way, a testament to her enduring legacy of leadership and advocacy,” councilwoman Maly Rosado said.

In the two decades since her retirement, Carter has been recognized for her work by organizations such as the Greater Hartford NAACP, the National Council of Negro Women Connecticut Council, Friends of Keney Park and several local schools and colleges. Today, Carter continues to serve as the junior warden of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Hartford.

