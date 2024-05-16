Former CT legislator and deputy budget director Konstantinos Diamantis arrested

Former legislator and deputy budget director Konstantinos Diamantis, who emerged at the center of a sweeping, statewide investigation two years ago of school construction practices, was arrested by federal authorities earlier this morning in what was shaping up to be just one of several such arrests.

Federal officials early Thursday would not discuss the charges against Diamantis or anything about the investigation until he is presented in the court sometime Thursday and the indictment in the case is unsealed.

Construction records show how a former Connecticut official directed a school building project that’s now part of a federal investigation

Two other people connected to the investigation quietly pleaded guilty earlier this week to charges that were not specified, and at last two more arrests are expected, sources familiar with the matter said.

Thomas Carson, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office confirmed the arrest of Diamantis. But of additional arrests, he said he “can neither confirm nor deny at this time.” He said Diamantis will be presented in U.S. District Court in Hartford at some point Thursday.

