Former CPD officer fined after guilty plea in OVI case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Columbus police officer fired after being charged with operating a car while intoxicated has been sentenced after entering a guilty plea.

Priscilla Ide, 35, pleaded guilty this past week to an amended charge of recklessly operating a vehicle. Ide was ordered to pay a $150 fine, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Ide was fired from the Columbus Division of Police on March 7, just months before the end of her probationary period.

Just before 1 a.m. on March 2, a state trooper pulled Ide over after observing “multiple marked lanes violations” on Interstate 70 eastbound near the Brice Road exit, according to court records. After she allegedly failed a sobriety test and was arrested, Ide’s blood alcohol content was measured at .098, over the legal limit of .08, according to the documents.

Ide graduated from the Columbus Police Academy in June 2023, passed her exam that July, and was scheduled to finish her probationary period in July 2024, according to Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy records.

“This conduct is a violation of the Division Rules of Conduct and represents a significant lapse in judgement while on probation,” Columbus Police Deputy Chief Nick Knoves wrote in a March 4 letter to Chief Elaine Bryant.

