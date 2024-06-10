Former Coweta deputy accused of pointing gun at another deputy during argument

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested an ex-Coweta County deputy accused of assault.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On May 1, former Coweta County Deputy James Arthur Broadwater, 31, of Newnan, started arguing with another deputy following roll call.

According to the GBI, during the argument, Broadwater pulled his work gun from his holster and pointed it at the other deputy.

On May 7, the sheriff’s office asked the GBI to investigate the allegations into Broadwater.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office shared the following statement:

“James Broadwater was involved in an incident which, after an internal investigation by a Directors Review board, resulted in his termination. The incident was then turned over to the GBI which conducted an independent investigation.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Broadwater turned himself in on Sunday. He was arrested and booked into the Coweta County Jail. He bonded out later that day.

He’s charged with pointing a pistol at another and violation of oath by a public officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, submitting a tip online, or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

IN OTHER NEWS:



