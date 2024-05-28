Former county employee stole thousands of public’s money, South Carolina cops say

A former county official was arrested for stealing thousands of public funds, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Sherrie Wallace Footman, a 57-year-old Kingstree resident, was recently charged with embezzlement of public funds (more than $10,000), SLED said in a news release.

On May 20, Footman was booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center, according to the release. Bond was set at $10,000 and posted the same day she was arrested, court records show.

Between August 2015 and January 2023 Footman worked as the office manager for the Williamsburg County Water and Sewer services, where she was “responsible for the safekeeping, transfer and disbursement of public funds,” an arrest warrant said.

From January 2018 to November 2022, Footman embezzled $150,000.94 of public funds, according to the arrest warrant.

Information about how the money was embezzled was not available.

There was no word about what was done with the money or if it was spent.

The embezzlement was confirmed through an investigation of financial records and statements from witnesses, records show.

SLED called Footman a former county employee, but information about how and when she left the job was not available.

The 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

If convicted on the felony embezzlement charge, Footman faces a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison, according to South Carolina law.