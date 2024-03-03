Former county commission candidate Pamela Foster to become Topeka human resources director

Topeka's city government announced Friday it had hired Pamela Foster to serve as its next director of human resources.

Foster ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat in 2022 for the District 1 Shawnee County Commission seat, receiving 48% of the vote compared to 52% for Republican Bill Riphahn.

Foster was most recently equal opportunity director at Washburn University, where she also served as an adjunct professor, ADA coordinator and Title IX coordinator.

She previously worked at Kansas State University as an associate director of equal opportunity and as a risk manager at community health care systems.

“I am thrilled to have Pamela join our team,” said interim city manager Richard U. Nienstedt. “She will bring a multitude of experience to the city of Topeka and will be a great asset to our staff.”

Foster's first day with the city will be April 1, the city said in a news release.

Foster said in that release, “I’m very excited to be chosen to serve as the city’s next director of human resources and I look forward to furthering the city of Topeka’s development of a superior workforce and continuing to meet the city’s goals effectively and efficiently."

She has more than 20 years of human resources experience and holds certifications as a senior professional from the Society of Human Resource Management and the Human Resources Certification Institute.

Foster has a master's degree in business administration and a doctorate in philosophy, both from Kansas State University.

She replaces Jacque Russell, who served as the city's human resources director from 2008 until she resigned late last year.

Shawn Maisberger had since served as that department's interim director.

