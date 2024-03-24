Former corrections officer uses photography to help NC animals get adopted

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Working as a corrections officer for two years, Hannah Lee Bratz saw a lot of different personalities. Now she connects with the animals of Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center, taking photos of them that capture their personalities.

“I always wanted to make a difference in something and I always wanted to be in law enforcement,” said Bratz.

She met her husband in Florida while she was working for the Escambia County Jail. He was in the Marine Corps. Traveling with the military after they were married eventually led them to Eastern North Carolina. He received orders that brought him to Cherry Point. Bratz’s husband encouraged her to do more with her photography skills.

She decided to start with pro-bono work for CPASC, which led to her being a partner with Operations Manager Alyssa Merget. Now she consistently visits the shelter to volunteer her photography skills through her business, HLB Photography.

She said that she wanted to show more of what the animals looked like, “instead of, like, the cell phone pictures that kind of look like mugshots.”

