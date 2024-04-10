Former corrections officer at Spartanburg County prison charged with assaulting an inmate

A Tyger River Correctional Institution officer was fired and charged for allegedly assaulting an incarcerated man last month, the South Carolina Department of Corrections announced last night.

A Tuesday evening post by SCDC on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that correctional officer Jacob Johnson, 37, of Union, grabbed an inmate by the neck and pinned them against a wall.

The incident occurred on March 8 at the Spartanburg County prison, located in Enoree, according to the arrest warrants for Johnson served on April 9. The warrants add that by grabbing the inmate by the neck/jawline area and pinning them to the wall, Johnson was negligent in his duties and caused the victim moderate bodily injury that required medical care. The man was released from medical care the same day.

Johnson is charged with second degree assault and battery and misconduct in office.

