Former Contestant on 'The Voice' Left With Hole in Face After Spider Bite

A former runner-up on The Voice was recently bit by a spider, which left a gaping hole in her face.

Meghan Linsey was on the hit singing competition show two years ago, but what happened when she woke up one morning in February shook her entire world.

“Woke up to a stinging sensation on my face," she posted on social media at the time. "In my right hand was a dead spider. This scenario is literally on the top of my nightmare list.”

She said that she suffered ‘excruciating pain, muscle spasms, full body rash, extreme swelling.”

A brown recluse spider was the culprit. The venomous arachnid is about the size of a quarter, and is mainly found in the south-central and Midwestern parts of the country.

Linsey has recorded her progress on Instagram since the incident.

She was treated in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber since the incident and it was the breakthrough she prayed for.

“The oxygen [from the chamber] helps them heal wounds much easier and are much more able to fight off infection,” Dr. Roshini Raj told Inside Edition.

The black tissue and gaping hole in her face is gone and now has a pink hue as it continues to heal.

