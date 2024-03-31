Former congressman William Delahunt passes away at 82
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Former Massachusetts congressman, William Delahunt passed away at 82-years-old. Delahunt has worked extensively in Massachusetts politics and law, representing the 10th Congressional District of Massachusetts from 1997 to 2011. He also served as the Norfolk County District Attorney in Massachusetts for more than 22 years. https://www.wpri.com/news/local-news/se-mass/former-congressman-william-delahunt-passes-away-at-82/