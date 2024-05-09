Former Columbus officer sentenced in federal sex workers case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Columbus police officer learned his fate after pleading guilty for his role in the death of a woman during a 2018 prostitution sting.

A federal judge in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio sentenced Andrew Mitchell, accused of shooting and killing Donna Castleberry, to 11 years in prison.

The defense team for Mitchell asked that the judge consider the lowest or near the lowest amount prison time in the prosecution’s recommendation of seven-to-11 years in prison. In a sentencing memorandum filed April 26, defense council cited Mitchell’s age, character and having no prior record among the reasons for a lighter sentence.

Mitchell, who was originally charged with three counts of depriving civil rights, five counts of tampering with a witness, victim, or informant, two counts of influence, and one count of destruction or removal of property to prevent seizure, pleaded guilty on Dec. 7 to two counts of depriving civil rights and one count of tampering with a witness.

The judge also sentenced Mitchell, who was ordered to pay $300 in restitution, to five years of supervised release for the two counts of depriving civil rights and three years of supervised release for tampering with a witness.

The charges stem from a lawsuit claiming that Mitchell used unlawful excessive force when he shot Castleberry multiple times, causing her death.

Castleberry died during what was originally described as an undercover prostitution operation. Police said Mitchell was attempting to take Castleberry into custody inside of an unmarked vehicle in the area of Bellows and South Yale Avenue. Police said Castleberry stabbed Mitchell in the hand in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Andrew Mitchell

This Oct. 2, 2018, photo shows what is left of an impromptu memorial to the late Donna Castleberry near the scene of her August shooting death behind an apartment house in Columbus, Ohio. Castleberry’s familyis still waiting for more information about her death at the hands of an undercover Columbus police officer in the officer’s unmarked car in August. The FBI is investigating the agency’s vice squad after that incident and the July arrest of porn actress Stormy Daniels. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

Andrew Mitchell

Donna Castleberry’s family reacts to indictment of Andrew Mitchell in 2019 (NBC4 Photo)

A witness to killing of Donna Castleberry says she has been threatened since the shooting.

Former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell testifies during his murder trial in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on April 11, 2022. He faces murder and voluntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Donna Castleberry, 23, on Aug. 23, 2018. (NBC4 Photo)

Mitchell was accused of kidnapping two women under the guise of arrest for prostitution, and then forcing them to perform sexual acts for their freedom. He was indicted on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in April 2019. One week later he was indicted on federal charges.

A Franklin County jury cleared Mitchell in April 2023. However, a the federal case awaited him. He pleaded not guilty, and previously rejected a plea deal offered at the end of November before changing his plea to guilty in December.

Hours after Mitchell changed his plea, the Columbus Division of Police released a statement about its former officer.

“Andrew Mitchell betrayed his oath, the values of the Columbus Division of Police and the trust of our community. He used his position to target and exploit some of the most vulnerable in our community. We hope the close of this dark, painful chapter brings some measure of peace to everyone he wronged.”

The former Vice Unit officer went to trial twice in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for the killing of Castleberry, before being found not guilty of murder and voluntary manslaughter. In the initial proceedings in April 2022, the judge declared a mistrial when the jury reported three separate times that it was deadlocked.

Mitchell’s cases and the 2018 arrest of porn actress Stormy Daniels were among controversies that ultimately led to the Columbus Division of Police abolishing its Vice Unit. Mitchell retired from the division the day after CPD announced the disbandment.

