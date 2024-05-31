Former Columbus daycare worker arrested following abuse allegations involving infants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman who worked at a daycare in Columbus was arrested and charged with three counts of simple battery on Thursday.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Pamela Marie Cook, 61, was taken into custody following allegations of abuse at Childcare Network.

Officers investigated three incidents involving victims under 11 months old. Police say “the investigation supported criminal charges in two of the three cases.”

Cook was identified by CPD as the suspect in those incidents. Cook quit her job before the completion of the investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.