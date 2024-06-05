Former coach gets probation for taking indecent liberties with a student

A former high school track coach from Gaston County will serve two years of probation for taking indecent liberties with a student.

Former Forestview High School coach accused of sex with student

A judge also ordered John Chandler Caldwell to register as a sex offender.

Caldwell was convicted of having sexual contact with a 17-year-old track athlete for several months in 2018 at Forestview High School.

Caldwell was coaching at the University of Mount Olive when he was arrested.

He resigned from there soon after.