Former Clinton police chief launches campaign for state representative

Rick Scarbrough, longtime law enforcement leader and former Clinton police chief, recently kicked off his campaign for state representative in front of a crowd of more than 100 supporters at Hoskins Drug Store.

It’s been 39 years since Rick, at the time a young deputy with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, spent a lot of time in booth No. 10 at Hoskins courting his now wife, Mollie. Mollie, a daughter of founder, R.C. “Dudley” Hoskins, is a co-owner of Hoskins today.

Rick and Mollie Scarbrough can be seen outside Hoskins Drug Store in Clinton with their grandson George. Hoskins was the site for Rick's campaign kickoff for the District 33 seat for Tennessee's House of Representatives. District 33 includes most of Anderson County.

“I spent a lot of time in there trying to earn a date,” Scarbrough is quoted as saying in a news release announcing his candidacy. He is seeking the state representative seat for District 33, which includes most of Anderson County.

It’s been a busy year in the Scarbrough family. Rick and Mollie recently became grandparents – with three grandsons born in the last 12 months. Becoming a grandfather sparked a passion in Rick to increase his already high level of community service.

“Becoming a grandparent changes your perspective. Working in law enforcement, I’ve worked hard to keep our community safe. As a father and a husband, I’ve been blessed to raise a family in Anderson County. Now, as a grandfather, I worry for the future that my grandchildren will have” Scarbrough said. “My opportunity to make an impact for them, and every child in Tennessee is now, and I don’t want to waste my time.”

At the May 20 kickoff, the large crowd enjoyed music by the Parrott Brothers and barbecue sandwiches. After Rob Leach, childhood friend and pastor of Beech Park Baptist in Oliver Springs, kicked off the festivities in prayer, several local dignitaries spoke in support of Rick’s candidacy. Those speaking included former Clinton City Councilman Zach Farrar, former Anderson County Mayor Myron Iwanski, and County Commissioners Shain Vowell and Tracy Wandell.

“Rick leads by example, not by title. We need a state representative who will listen and represent our needs in Nashville. That’s Rick,” Wandell said in the release.

Scarbrough became the executive director of the University of Tennessee’s Law Enforcement Innovation Center on . 1, 2018. Before joining the university, Rick served 23 years for the Clinton Police Department, and the last 16 years as police chief. He began his law enforcement career serving six years at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

“We need thoughtful leaders who listen and work to solve problems, not chase headlines. I’ve spent my career working with others to serve and protect our children and our community. I know I can use that experience in Nashville,” Scarbrough stated.

Rick and Mollie have two daughters, Natalie and Rachel. Natalie and her husband, Jeff, have two sons, Jack and Eli. Rachel and her husband, Burton, have a son, George.

“I want my grandkids to grow up in Tennessee and have every opportunity possible to live a prosperous and free life. That should be our aim for every child in Tennessee. I am committed to listening to the concerns and needs of the people of Anderson County and to working tirelessly to find solutions that benefit everyone," he said.

The Republican Primary is Aug. 1. People can learn more about Rick Scarbrough at rickscarbrough.com.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Former Clinton police chief launches campaign for state representative