A community leader who was instrumental in founding the Martin Luther King Center and MLK Jr. Prayer Breakfast and who served on the Wichita Falls City Council died late Wednesday.

Dorothy Roberts-Burns was 88.

Roberts-Burns was a native of Paris, Texas, and came to Wichita Falls as a young woman to be close to relatives.

In 1964 at age 28, she became one of the first two Black women to be hired into white collar jobs by the city. She worked part-time as a clerk. By January 1966, she was named Employee of the Month. In 1968 she moved into the city information center.

In 1976 Burns was named coordinator of a new Eastside Community Center and later the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, a $400,000 facility financed by a community block grant.

She was instrumental in the founding of the Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast in 1987, an event that now draws hundreds of participants and has distributed scholarships to students of all races.

“That was a year-round job for her. She was always out searching for donations,” her daughter, Mary Ann Merriex, said.

By 1985, she was director of the Wichita Falls Human Relations Commission and served on the county health board, the board of the First Step program and in other civic capacities.

After 40 years of working for the city, Burns got into local politics and served eight years on the Wichita Falls City Council, first in District 2 and then as at-large councilor. She also served as mayor pro tempore.

“I think she just loved people and the community. She was always trying to make things better,” Merriex said. “She was always looking out for the elderly.”

Roberts-Burns is survived by her daughter, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Services will be at 11 a.m. May 4 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Wichita Falls.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Former city, community leader dies