Former childcare worker sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual contact with children

A former childcare worker charged with child pornography and sexual contact with the children in his care was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday at the Minnehaha County Courthouse.

Chris Phoumy, 29, has been charged with a total of nine counts of sexual contact with children younger than while he was working in the childcare industry in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, according to an arrest warrant filed Dec. 22, 2022.

Phoumy has also been charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

Phoumy was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Aug. 28, 2023, at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Canton, after he pleaded guilty in March 2023. Thus, now his sentence is a total of 50 years in prison for his crimes in both counties.

Phoumy was being held on the cash bond amount of $100,000.

