Former Chickasaw police chief suing city, mayor after termination

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has learned that former Chickasaw Police Chief Keith Miller is suing the city and the mayor.

UPDATE: Mobile Police officer placed on administrative duty after deadly crash with motorcycle

According to reports, the lawsuit comes after Miller was terminated in a 4 to 1 vote during a city council meeting last year.

In court documents, Miller claims that his employment contract was breached when the city and mayor ignored terms and terminated him without cause.

Former Chickasaw police chief

Miller, who says there was no due process in his firing, previously told WKRG that he was given no notice about possible conduct issues, according to reports.

Last year, Chickasaw City Councilman Kendall Sterrett cast the one dissenting vote against firing Miller.

It’s still unclear what led to the city terminating Miller’s employment.

He now seeks an undisclosed amount related to lost wages, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, litigation expenses, and other relief.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.