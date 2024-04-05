Former Chester Count supervisor sentenced for trafficking meth out of work car

A once-top-elected leader in Chester County will be spending a decade in prison for dealing meth while in office.

According to reports from the Herald, a judge sentenced Shane Stuart on several charges, including meth trafficking and conspiracy.

Stuart was arrested in 2020 after allegations arose that he sold meth while driving his county truck.

He pleaded guilty two years ago and must serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for release, according to the Herald.

