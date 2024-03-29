Former Chesapeake police officer gets 25 years in prison for sex-related crimes

CHESAPEAKE — A former Chesapeake police officer was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for a variety of sex-related crimes, according to prosecutors.

Timothy Newton, 40, pleaded guilty in October to multiple counts of possessing child pornography, taking indecent liberties with a child he had a custodial relationship with, and possessing images of animal sexual abuse, according to a release from the Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

After his release, Newton must register as a sex offender, undergo sex-offender treatment and serve 10 years of supervised probation, the release said.

Newton was still working as a police officer when a juvenile related to him reported the abuse, the release said. A search warrant was executed on Newton’s phone, where detectives discovered dozens of images of child pornography and animal sex abuse. The phone also contained communications between Newton and the victim that corroborated the victim’s allegations, the release said.

Newton was suspended after the information was discovered and he’s no longer employed by the department.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com