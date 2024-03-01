Former Chesapeake clerk-treasurer Houston dies at 90

Mar. 1—WILSON, North CAROLINA — A woman who has been described as "a rock" for the Village of Chesapeake died Thursday at age 90.

Peggy Houston served 24 years as village clerk-treasurer, under three mayors, from 1994-2018.

Houston was living in North Carolina, following retirement and at the time of her passing.

"Peggy was a rock for the village," former Mayor Dick Gilpin said. "She kept our feet to the fire and watched every dime we spent. She was a wonderful person, a Christian woman."

Gilpin said Houston was recruited for the position by his predecessor, Jimmy Justice.

"And she was a really good choice," he said.

He noted that Houston also served as the finance clerk for her church and was involved in running the Frederick Hotel in Huntington, West Virginia, before coming to work for Chesapeake.

"She was a guiding force for our village and she was loved by the village," he said.

Houston's dedication to village hall can be seen by visitors in the oil painting she did of the building, which hangs in council chambers.

Former council member Paul Hart, who retired last year, held his seat for the entirety of Houston's time in the clerk-treasurer position.

"She went above and beyond the call of duty," he said. "I was always totally impressed and she did a good job. I missed her when she left us."

Hart said Houston "worked her hind end off" in the position.

"She brought us from Mayberry, USA into the future," he said, noting she adopted to changing rules and regulations. "If you asked her, 'Do we have the money to do this?' she always answered you right there."

Hart said Houston had good relationship with all of the officeholders.

"She got along well with the mayors and the council members," he said.

The Tribune spoke with Houston at a party, celebrating her retirement in 2018.

"I love Chesapeake and the people of Chesapeake. You don't know what this means to me," she said, thanking everyone. "I also want to thank God, whose led me through many problems. I still pray and will continue to pray for you. Thank you so much."

Houston was preceded in death by her husband, Ducky Houston.

Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, with visitation one hour prior.

Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.