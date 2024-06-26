Former metro Atlanta cheer coach charged with child sex crimes. Police fear there are more victims
Police have arrested a former cheer coach and charged him with sexual exploitation of a minor.
Loganville police conducted an investigation and first arrested Charles Moore, who they say coached cheer at several metro Atlanta gyms, on May 27.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police charged him with sexual exploitation of a minor and furnishing obscene materials to a minor.
Police continued a joint investigation with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, which ended with the arrest of Moore again on Tuesday.
He was charged with another count of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Police say if you are a victim of Moore or believe you may know someone who is, please call the Loganville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 466-8087.
TRENDING STORIES:
Video shows student throw boy headfirst into garbage can at DeKalb County high school
Mother says she texted her son 30 minutes before he was shot, killed by Clayton County officer
GA woman cleared of criminal charge says car rental employee discriminated against her
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: