Former metro Atlanta cheer coach charged with child sex crimes. Police fear there are more victims

Police have arrested a former cheer coach and charged him with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Loganville police conducted an investigation and first arrested Charles Moore, who they say coached cheer at several metro Atlanta gyms, on May 27.

Police charged him with sexual exploitation of a minor and furnishing obscene materials to a minor.

Police continued a joint investigation with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, which ended with the arrest of Moore again on Tuesday.

He was charged with another count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say if you are a victim of Moore or believe you may know someone who is, please call the Loganville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 466-8087.

