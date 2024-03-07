Former central Illinois dog groomer sentenced on animal-cruelty charges

A former Princeville dog groomer was sentenced Wednesday to probation and a potential jail term for multiple counts of cruelty to animals.

A Peoria County judge sentenced Stacy Mueller to 24 months' probation and 60 days in the Peoria County Jail for one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and three counts of cruelty to animals.

Mueller will not have to serve the jail time if she completes all conditions of her probation, the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office said in a news release. The office had sought a prison term, but the judge felt rehabilitation was more appropriate, the release said, adding Mueller has no criminal history and had completed everything that was asked of her while awaiting sentencing.

Background: More charges are expected for Princeville dog groomer accused of animal cruelty

Court records indicate Mueller pleaded guilty in December to the felony count of aggravated cruelty and the three misdemeanor counts of cruelty.

In May 2023, Mueller, then 41, was arrested on 12 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals after one dead animal and 21 living animals were removed from a home in the 200 block of South Street in Princeville.

According to a report issued by the Peoria County Sheriff's Office, Peoria County Animal Protection Services alerted deputies to a possible case of animal abuse. When deputies arrived, they found 12 dogs locked in a 110-degree shed behind the residence. One dog was dead, and there was no food or water in the shed.

Deputies found more animals inside the residence, and all were showing signs of malnutrition, the Journal Star reported.

More: Peoria shooting victim hospitalized after apparent home invasion, police say

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Former dog groomer sentenced on animal-cruelty charges