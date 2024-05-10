Former cellmate testifies Schuback admitted killing Old Forge pizzeria owner

SCRANTON — A former cellmate of defendant Justin Schuback testified Thursday that Schuback admitted killing Old Forge pizzeria owner Robert Baron during a robbery at the restaurant in 2017.

Testifying for the prosecution, Carlos Perez said he and Schuback shared a cell at the Lackawanna County Prison, where Schuback divulged details of the killing of Baron and that Schuback had done it alone.

Lackawanna County Assistant District Attorney Sara Varela asked Perez if he asked Schuback how he killed Baron.

Perez testified Schuback said he used a metal object and stabbing was involved.

“It was messy. There was a lot of blood,” Perez testified Schuback had told him.

Schuback also spoke about trying to clean up the blood and moving the body to a ballfield area.

On cross-examination by defense attorney Bernie Brown, Perez acknowledged he is a thief and his cooperation with the prosecution led to his plea agreement last week to a misdemeanor instead of an original felony charge on attempted burglary in Scranton.

“You’ve cooperated before to win your freedom” in other prior criminal matters, Brown asked.

“Correct,” Perez replied.

“This information helps you get out of prison, correct?” Brown asked, and Perez replied yes.

Brown asked if Perez was doing that again now, cooperating to gain favorable treatment, but Perez replied no. He said he cooperated in the Schuback trial because Baron was “an innocent person killed.”

Varela asked if Perez had been given immunity from the prosecution, and Perez said no.

Schuback, accused of killing Baron on Jan. 25, 2017, was arrested on March 31, 2023, after cellphone technology made it possible for law enforcement to locate Baron’s body and subsequently arrest Schuback.

Prosecutors believe Schuback attempted to rob Ghigiarelli’s Restaurant, Baron’s Old Forge pizzeria, late on Jan. 25. They believe Schuback didn’t know Baron was at the restaurant at the time of the robbery and the two had an altercation that turned deadly.

Perez also testified that he gave Schuback suboxone in the prison cell. Perez had the substance prescribed to him, and it was not supposed to be given to another, he said.

Schuback at first did not want to say why he was in prison, but as time passed he opened up about it, Perez testified.

Varela asked what Schuback spoke about.

“Basically, the whole robbery. That Mr. Baron had a bunch of money at the business. They went to get $100,000 in cash,” Perez testified.

“He (Schuback) wanted to get there before the son,” “Bobby” Baron, Perez said.

The defense has suggested others could have killed Baron.

Bobby Baron testified Wednesday that he had no involvement in the disappearance and death of his father.

Varela asked Perez if Schuback said who was responsible for the killing. Perez replied Schuback said he was the one responsible.

Brown asked the suboxone had gotten Schuback high, and Perez replied yes, but it wasn’t like he didn’t know what he was talking about.

The trial is continuing in Lackawanna County Court.