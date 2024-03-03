Former CAMP Rehoboth employee pleads guilty to felony theft after state investigation

Former CAMP Rehoboth employee Salvatore Seeley has taken a plea agreement with the Delaware Department of Justice following a financial fraud investigation, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

CAMP Rehoboth, based in Rehoboth Beach, is "an LGBTQ+ community center dedicated to Create A More Positive (CAMP) environment that is inclusive of all sexual orientations and gender identities," according to the organization's website.

Seeley served as CAMP's health and wellness director for over 20 years before "departing" in 2021, the news release says. When "financial irregularities" were discovered that year, according to the release, CAMP officials "took immediate action and notified state authorities," as well as began their own investigation. Since then, the nonprofit's "financial control policies" have been updated, as recommended by a consultant.

"Mr. Seeley's actions are a deep betrayal to not only CAMP Rehoboth but also the entire community we serve," the release said.

Seeley and the Attorney General's office entered into the agreement on Feb. 27, the release says, with Seeley pleading guilty to felony theft of more than $50,000. He will also pay restitution of $176,199.78 to CAMP and have no contact with past or present employees.

At Seeley's April 5 sentencing, it is expected the state will recommend a prison sentence of two years, according to the release.

"As we have communicated from day one, CAMP Rehoboth has fully cooperated with law enforcement. At its request, we did not speak publicly about the investigation while it was ongoing for fear it would jeopardize its integrity," the release says. "This was extremely difficult given our commitment to transparency with the community about day-to-day operations during the recent leadership transition."

Executive Director David Mariner began in that position in 2019 and left in 2022.

The CAMP Rehoboth Board of Director said the following in a statement at the time of his departure.

"David helped CAMP Rehoboth strengthen its organizational processes and improve operational efficiency through the use of technology. These advances helped CAMP Rehoboth navigate through COVID by developing a comprehensive approach to maintain day-to-day operations. David’s public policy and advocacy skills also helped CAMP Rehoboth understand and address the challenges facing the most marginalized members of our community."

The new executive director, Kim Leisey, was not immediately available for comment.

