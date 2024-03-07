Former Browns player’s business goes up in flames

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Firefighters from the Cleveland Division of Fire responded to a massive fire at an industrial building early Thursday morning.

Flames broke out at the building at the intersection of E. 55th St. and Lake Ct. just after 3:30 a.m.

The building houses a company called The Clean Group. It is a commercial laundry company that provides uniform, linen and towel rentals along with laundry and bathroom & office supplies.

According to the company’s website, it was founded by former Cleveland Browns player Joe Jurevicius.

There were no injuries from the fire early Thursday morning.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported firefighters were called to the same building around 7 a.m. Wednesday for reports of smoke. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

According to Lt. Mike Norman, fire investigators are on the scene and will work to determine the cause of the fire.

