Former Brockton RMV driving instructor pleads guilty in driver's license fraud scandal

BROCKTON — A former driving instructor at the Brockton Registry of Motor Vehicles has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for giving fraudulent passing scores on road tests to unqualified applicants, Acting Massachusetts District Attorney Joshua Levy announced in a written statement on Tuesday.

Ngan Dinh, 48, of Boston, pleaded guilty to one act of honest mail services fraud for his role in defrauding the RMV into mailing valid driver’s licenses to applicants who had not passed or had not shown up for their mandatory driver’s test, Levy said.

It is unclear how many unqualified applicants received valid Massachusetts driver’s licenses because of Dinh’s actions.

According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office, the charge of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Dinh will appear for a sentencing hearing on June 4.

Two additional individuals, a former Brockton RMV manager and an individual accused of giving out the bribes, were also charged with participating in the scheme at the Brockton RMV.

The former manager of the Brockton RMV, Mia Cox-Johnson, 44, of Brockton, was accused of accepting bribes to give customers passing scores on their multiple-choice learner's permit test between December 2018 and October 2019.

Last March, Cox-Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of extortion and one count of conspiring to commit extortion, the U.S. District Attorney's Office announced in a statement. Five months later, she was sentenced to four months of prison, one year of probation with the first six months to be served under home confinement and a $5,500 fine.

In January, Neta Centio, 56, of Taunton, was sentenced to prison for bribing a road test examiner at the Brockton RMV into issuing driver’s licenses to unqualified individuals, Levy announced in a statement. She was sentenced to 15 months in prison, one year of supervised release, a fine of $10,000 and forfeiture of $19,305, Levy said.

Centio ultimately paid more than 40 individual bribes to an unnamed co-conspirator, Levy said. The U.S. District Attorney's Office has not officially named Cox-Johnson and Dinh as Centio's co-conspirators.

On Feb. 15, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported that the RMV had determined 2,100 drivers were given road test passing scores by two road test examiners at the Brockton Service Center without taking the road test.

Cox-Johnson and Dinh were both fired from the Brockton RMV shortly after.

