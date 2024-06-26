Former Brighton high school worker indicted on 30 counts of child sex abuse

A former worker at a Brighton high school was indicted on 30 counts related to child sex abuse, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

John Jamar Cokley, 38, of Boston is facing a slew of charges after allegedly raping two students and sexually exploiting five of them over social media, the DA’s office says.

Cokley worked as a paraprofessional at Brighton High School from 2019-2021 and was affiliated with MissionSAFE, a non-profit working with Boston’s at-risk youth and families. An investigation revealed Cokley surrounded himself with teenage girls, grooming them while exploiting their vulnerabilities and financial insecurities.

A local high school reported in March one of their students was being sexually exploited. Investigators from the Boston Police Human Trafficking Unit were given a series of Instagram messages between the student and Cokley exchanging naked videos and images including Cokley asking to meet the student to have sex in exchange for money.

The investigation identified additional victims who reported being exploited and abused by Cokley. They described meeting Cokley through Instagram, where he used the username “Hiddenjewelsgh,” and being induced into sending naked videos and images in exchange for money, the DA’s office says. Assistant District Attorney Ashley Polin says.

Cokley allegedly wore a black ski mask when engaging in sexual activity in exchange for money, the DA’s office says.

Investigators found dozens of naked images and videos of the victims on both his phone and Instagram account. Cokley can be seen in multiple self-produced videos of child sexual abuse material, the DA’s office says.

Cokley is charged with seven counts of sex trafficking of a child, five counts of aggravated rape of a child, one count of rape of a child by force, three counts of posing a child in a state of nudity, four counts of posing a child in a state of sexual conduct, four counts of enticing a child under 18 into commercial sex, two counts of inducing a minor to sell a controlled substance, one count of dissemination of harmful matter to a minor, possession of child pornography, and purchasing child pornography.

“These allegations are extremely disturbing, particularly because they involve a person of trust with institutional access to young people. Social media is embedded in our society and so is the manipulation and exploitation that come along with it. I commend these students and the school for coming forward and encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim to contact the police,” Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden said.

Cokley has been ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing in superior court on July 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

