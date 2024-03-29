Former Brick wrestling champion sentenced for distributing pics of child sex abuse

TRENTON - A youth wrestling coach and referee from Brick was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for distributing images of child sexual abuse, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said Friday.

Alec Donovan, 26, who was also a state wrestling champion when he was a student at Brick Memorial High School in 2015, pleaded guilty last June to the child pornography charge. U.S. District Court Judge Zahid N. Quraishi sentenced Donovan on Thursday.

Between Jan. 17, 2021, and March 20, 2021, Donovan used various accounts with a messaging app to exchange multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse online, which included depictions of pre-pubescent and teenage male children, some that appeared to be as young as 8, according to FBI Special Agent Brian Salamone, in the signed complaint against Donovan on Aug. 3, 2021.

Donovan also sought out online conversations with juveniles and requested nude photos of them. He also sent nude photos to them, according to the complaint.

After Donovan serves his sentence, he will be subject to 30 years of supervised release, Sellinger said.

The Newark Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task force, under the direction of FBI Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy in Newark, led the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle L. Goldman of the General Crimes Unit in Newark prosecuted the case.

Donovan was represented by Freehold-based defense attorney Nikole Pezzullo.

As a senior at Brick Memorial High School, Donovan became a state champion wrestler with a 1-0 victory over Stephan Glasgow of Bound Brook in the 145-pound NJSIAA final.

Donovan was also the NJSIAA seventh-place finisher at 145 pounds in 2014, a three-time state qualifier, the NJSIAA Region VI champion in 2015 and a four-time NJSIAA District 23 champion during his scholastic career from 2011-2015.

He also qualified for the NCAA Division III national wrestling tournament at 165 pounds as a junior at Centenary University in Hackettstown in 2019.

The location where Donovan served as a coach and referee was not identified in the complaint. The Brick Township School District has previously told the Asbury Park Press that Donovan had never been an employee nor coach in some other capacity, in their school system.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Former NJ wrestling champion from Brick sentenced in child porn case