Former bouncer accused in stabbing death of 23-year-old Marine vet pleads guilty to lesser charge

He could have been sentenced to life in prison, but Alvaro Laramma will instead serve 17 - 20 years for the stabbing death of Daniel Martinez.Martinez, a former marine, was killed on March 19, 2022 after an altercation outside the Sons of Boston bar, where Laramma worked as a bouncer. Martinez was visiting Boston from Chicago. He was 23-years-old.

Laramma previously faced a second-degree murder charge -- and pleaded not guilty. But in exchange for a guilty plea, the charge was reduced to manslaughter.

“Having a trial would be too much for my family and for those that witnessed the murder,” said Apolonia Martinez, the victim’s mother. “It’s too much for us.”

The Martinez family flew in from Chicago to witness Laramma’s sentencing -- and to provide victim impact statements.

Apolonia Martinez said it could have been anyone’s child outside the bar that night.

“Parents are not supposed to bury their children,” she told the court. “It’s unnatural. I cannot hug my son anymore. All I have are memories, a folded flag and a grave to cry and place flowers on.”

Martinez had harsh words for Laramma, who sat with his attorney.

“Daniel was only 23-years-old,” she said. “You had no right to take his life. Daniel represents everything that you could never be. (with) so many attributes you will never possess. You are a nothing and a nobody on your way to nowhere.”

Before his sentencing, Laramma read a statement of his own -- in which he apologized to the Martinez family.

“I can’t even begin to imagine the crushing weight of losing a beloved son and brother,” he said. “Two years I have watched Mrs. Martinez in court and on TV, hurting tremendously. I am extremely sorry to take her son from her. I want you to know that I am solely accountable for Mr. Martinez’s death.”

Laramma concluded his statement with a Psalm.

“Have mercy upon me, oh God, according to your love and kindness,” Laramma read. “Blot out my transgressions, wash away all my iniquity and cleanse me from my sin. Do not banish me from your presence and don’ take your holy spirit from me. Deliver me from the guilt of bloodshed.”

Outside of court, Apolonia Martinez said she did feel, for the first time, remorse from Laramma.

“I appreciate that he did apologize,” she said. “I do feel it was genuine and I do forgive him -- but I still stand firm that he should spend the 20 years in prison.”

While the criminal matter of Laramma’s guilt is now behind the Martinez family, civil lawsuits are still in progress -- in particular, against the bar.

“While we achieved some measure of justice with Mr. Laramma today, there still has been no justice with regard to Sons of Boston, now called The Loyal Ninth,” said family Attorney Thomas Flaws.

Flaws pointed out that despite the name change, the bar is run by the same company as in 2022.

