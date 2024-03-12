Former Bexley official pleads guilty to payroll 'scheme,' forfeits her public retirement

A former Bexley city official has been ordered to forfeit her public retirement funds after admitting to what Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber called a payroll withholding scheme.

Jessica Withem, 43, a former assistant finance director for the city, pleaded guilty on Monday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to tampering with records. As part of her plea agreement, a county prosecuting attorney dropped a theft in office charge.

According to Faber's office, which announced the plea Tuesday, Withem had access to the city's payroll system and stopped deductions from her paycheck for insurance, taxes, pensions and other required withholdings.

The Auditor of State's Special Investigations Unit also found Withem deposited a check for the city into her bank account and gave herself unauthorized paid vacation time.

Withem committed the tampering with records crime in 2021, according to court records.

Judge Kim Brown sentenced Withem to six months of probation and ordered her to pay restitution of $11,107.55 through forfeiture of her Ohio public employee retirement.

