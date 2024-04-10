Former Bethany Beach police chief pleads guilty to driving under the influence

Former Bethany Beach Police Chief Michael Redmon has pleaded guilty to drunk driving, the Delaware Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The guilty plea was entered at his Court of Common Pleas hearing Wednesday morning.

The Justice Department said Redmon accepted the first offenders program, which he was eligible for.

"He will complete a period of probation and [driving under the influence] course and if he does so successfully, be discharged," said Caroline De Jose, a Justice Department spokesperson. "It counts as a DUI conviction for the purposes of any future DUI."

Redmon's legal problems

Redmon was arrested on May 30, 2023, near Selbyville, and issued a ticket, before being released to a sober party, according to Delaware State Police.

He was placed on administrative leave the next day.

As his drunk driving case moved through the Court of Common Pleas, Bethany Beach officials concluded a four-month internal investigation into the misuse of overtime funds resulting in Redmon and another officer being fired.

Bethany Beach became aware of potential misuse of federal and state grant funds for overtime by police in mid-August, according to a press release issued by the town. The preliminary assessment showed possible criminal conduct and was referred to federal and state law enforcement for review.

As of Tuesday, charges had not been filed against Redmon whose firing became public in January.

