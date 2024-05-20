Former Bentonville Schools staff member accused of sexually assaulting student has arraignment delayed

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Bentonville Schools staff member accused of sexually assaulting a student had his arraignment delayed on Monday, according to Benton County Prosecutor Joshua Robinson.

Micah Whitfield, 47 (Courtesy: Bentonville Sheriff’s Office)

Micah Whitfield, 47, was arrested on January 29 on a second-degree sexual assault charge. Whitfield was the technical director for the district’s Arend Arts Center.

According to a probable cause affidavit, multiple alleged encounters between a female student and Whitfield took place on school grounds.

Whitfield admitted to having sexual encounters with the student at the Arend Arts Center, according to the affidavit.

He told police that he was in a position of authority over the arts program and communicated with the student through Snapchat despite being told not to have any communication with her.

Whitfield was fired on February 23, according to Leslee Wright with the Bentonville School District.

Robinson said Whitfield has an omnibus hearing scheduled for June 18.

