Former BC High teacher accused of raping student over a decade ago

A former teacher at Boston College High School is accused of raping a student, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Kevin White, 62, of Weston has been indicted for allegedly raping a student at the school between 2008 and 2009, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

White, a former Theology teacher at the school and a Jesuit priest lived outside of Massachusetts from 2010 to 2021.

“All teachers, and all religious officials, are figures of authority and have a professional and moral obligation to always wield that authority properly and appropriately. Our office will provide this former student continual support as this case moves forward,” Hayden said.

White will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on June 27, Hayden says.

While the victims and witnesses of any crime should call 911 in an emergency, there are additional resources available to report suspected crimes against children and for survivors of abuse to receive help.

In Suffolk County, survivors of child abuse and exploitation and their non-offending caretakers can receive comprehensive services at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Suffolk County. The CAC can be reached at 617-779-2146. Survivors may also contact the Child Protection Unit at the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office at 617-619-4300.

Anyone who believes that a child in Massachusetts may be the victim of abuse should call the DCF Child at Risk Hotline at 1-800-792-5200

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

