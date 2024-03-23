Former Baltimore Orioles owner Peter G. Angelos dies at 94

BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Baltimore Orioles confirmed in a statement that Peter G. Angelos, who owned the team since 1993, passed away on Saturday.

He was 94.

“Mr. Angelos had been ill for several years, and the family thanks the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who brought comfort to him in his final years. It was Mr. Angelos’ wish to have a private burial, and the family asks for understanding as they honor that request. Donations may be sent to charity in lieu of flowers,” the statement on the team’s X page read.

Angelos’ first purchased the team for $173 million in 1993 and reached an agreement in January to sell it to the Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein for $1.725 billion, according to the Associated Press.

