Former Baker County detention deputy sentenced to 25 years sexually battering inmate

A former Baker County detention deputy was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual battery on an inmate.

On April 23, 2019, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency received an allegation that an inmate was accusing a Baker County detention deputy of sexual battery. Baker County Sheriff’s Office investigators identified Brian Louis Robinson as the suspect who sexually battered the victim multiple times.

Robinson was arrested by BCSO on July 10, 2020, for the crime.

A Baker County jury found Robinson guilty of sexual battery during a week-long trial ending Feb. 16, 2024. The jury deliberated for a little over 2 hours.

Judge Phillip A. Pena presided over the sentencing held on May 1. The victim appeared via Zoom to provide a victim impact statement to the court.

The State requested Robinson receive the maximum sentence of 90 years in the Department of Corrections. Judge Pena sentenced Robinson to 25 years in the Florida DOC, followed by 5 years of sex offender probation. Robinson is also designated as a sexual predator.

