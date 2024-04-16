Former Autauga County corrections officer charged with making terroristic threat

A former Autauga County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer is charged with making a terroristic threat against the jail where he used to work.

Jesse Morgan Rogers, 37, of Autauga County, was arrested on the felony charge Tuesday morning, said Warden Larry Nixon. He had worked for the Autauga Metro Jail for about 14 months. At noon, he was being held in the jail under a bond of $15,000, Nixon said.

If Rogers does not post bail, he will be transferred to another jail for holding, Nixon said.

Rogers could not be reached for comment, and court records show he doesn’t have an attorney.

Nixon described Rogers as a “disgruntled” former employee. Termination proceedings had started relating to another matter and Rogers showed up for work in uniform, Nixon said.

“When I told him he had to leave, he made threats that he was going to burn the jail and everyone in it,” Nixon said.

Making a terroristic threat is a Class C felony with a punishment range of one to 10 years in prison.

Rogers was treated like every other defendant, Sheriff Mark Harrell said. He was processed in the jail, fingerprinted, and had his photo taken. The photo was posted on the jail’s website.

“We aren’t going to tolerate this type of behavior from the public, and we won’t tolerate it from someone in law enforcement,” Harrell said. “Law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard.”

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Former Autauga sheriff's office corrections officer facing charges