Former Augusta Correctional Center officer pleads guilty to smuggling drugs into prison

STAUNTON — A former corrections officer at the soon-to-be closed Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville pleaded guilty Thursday to smuggling drugs into the prison.

Authorities said the former officer allegedly had help from several people who are also charged in the scheme, including an inmate who is serving two life sentences.

In Augusta County Circuit Court, Ashley M. Heckle, 35, of Goshen, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of delivering drugs to an inmate.

Heckle was caught smuggling Suboxone into the prison. Augusta County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Lorna Hilliard said Heckle smuggled the drug, which comes in film strips, into the prison on multiple occasions between May 2022 until late 2023. The drug is typically used to treat heroin addiction but can be abused.

The Augusta County grand jury indicted Heckle in November on the drug charge, as well as a bribery charge that eventually wasn't prosecuted.

According to the prosecutor's office, after two inmates overheard Heckle discussing her supposed financial woes with other employees at the prison, she was reportedly approached by the inmates with a plan to smuggle drugs into Augusta Correctional Center.

The inmates reportedly put her in touch with others outside of the prison, and they allegedly helped Heckle locate the drugs, according to the prosecutor's office. Another person reportedly helped Heckle move the drug money on Cash App. Seven people in all, including Heckle, were charged in the case.

One of the inmates that allegedly worked with Heckel was Travis Nowell, 45, who is serving two life sentences for murder and arson after beating a woman, stabbing her repeatedly and setting an apartment complex on fire in 1999 in Smithfield, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

The second inmate accused in the smuggling scheme was Jayquan T. Norman, a Chesapeake man who has since been released from prison. Norman has a two-day jury trial set to begin Aug. 20. He is charged with delivering drugs to an inmate.

Nowell faces charges of bribery of a public official and delivering drugs to an inmate. A trial date in his case has not been set.

Heckel will be sentenced Sept. 24. She remains free on bond.

Augusta Correctional Center is no longer holding inmates, and the Craigsville facility will officially close at the end of this month.

