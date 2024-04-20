Former Alabama State University President Dr. William H. Harris died Friday, April 19, the university confirmed. Harris was 79.

“The university extends its deepest condolences to President Harris’ wife, former first lady Wanda Harris, his son Dr. William J. Harris, and his family, friends, former employees, alumni and the myriad people whom he impacted,” said ASU President Quinton T. Ross Jr., in a release Saturday afternoon.

Harris was a native of Georgia, and prior to coming to ASU he served as president of Paine College and Texas Southern University.

Former Alabama State University President William H. Harris died Friday, April 19, at age 79.

According to ASU, he became president in June 1994. In April 2000, the then-56-year-old Harris issued a simple, short statement: "I am retiring." But that wouldn't be the end of his leadership. According to ASU, he returned to the presidency position several times on an interim basis.

During his first six years at ASU, the Advertiser reported that Harris:

Established a School of Allied Health.

Navigated ASU through the Knight v. Alabama case.

Laid groundwork for ASU's first doctoral programs.

Saw the debut of the ASU Center for the Study of Civil Rights and African-American Culture.

Saw the opening of ASU's Business and Technology Center.

At the time of his death, Harris was a resident of Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Harris’ family has announced that final arrangements are still pending and would be announced once they are finalized, ASU said.

Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel can be reached at sheupel@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Former ASU President William H. Harris dies at 79