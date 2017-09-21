Former Arkansas Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Students

A former art teacher at a northeast Arkansas high school allegedly had sexual relationships with four students and reportedly took two to her apartment for sex on the same day. In this photo, police officers walk in front of Venice High School, where they are investigating allegations of sexual assaults centered on students, in Los Angeles, California, March 13, 2015.

A former art teacher, Jessie Lorene Goline, 25, who taught at a northeast Arkansas high school, Marked Tree High School, was arrested Wednesday as she allegedly had sexual relationships with four of her students, reports said.

Three of those students were from the same school where Goline taught and one was from East Poinsett County School District, reports said.

Goline faces one count of first-degree sexual assault because one of the students, whom she had believed to be 18, apparently turned out to be "way younger than what he told her," Arkansas Online reported citing an affidavit.

Goline, who was a teacher at the school from January to April 2016, reportedly took two of those students to her apartment on the same day, according to Arkansas Online.

The investigation by the Arkansas State Police (ASP) into the matter started when one of the boys alleged that Goline had a "sexual liaison" with him.

Parents told WREG, a CBS-affiliate, that there may have been as many as three or four other students involved. After the allegations, the police identified the woman as Goline. She is accused of having the sexual encounters in her apartment in Jonesboro, Arkansas, last semester.

The charges on Goline comes after several months of investigation and in May, Marked Tree High School administrators put her on leave.

Court documents reflect that the liaisons began after Goline started sending text messages to the students "which became more and more sexual in nature." One of the students said that he was in the area where Goline lived, visiting his friend when she texted him her address asking him to come over to her place. He said that his friend dropped him to Goline's apartment where they had sex, according to KAIT8, an ABC and NBC-affiliate.

Another student said that Goline picked him up from school and drove to her place where they had sexual intercourse twice. He said that on the same night, another student was at Goline's apartment.

Yet another student revealed that the teacher texted him obscene messages and also a photograph where she was wearing a thong. He also said Goline "texted him that she would like to have sex with him but he was too young," KAIT8 reported.

Goline's school started investigating in April when a parent threatened Goline with "bodily harm." The parent also reportedly said that the teacher was involved in sexual relationships with multiple students.

The principal of the school, Matt Wright, was about to notify the Arkansas Crimes Against Children hotline when Goline approached him in an emotional state, the affidavit said. When Wright asked her whether there was anything which she wanted to tell him, she replied: "I’m not going to lose my husband."

Then, she confessed her acts to the principal after which he contacted the Marked Tree Police Department, KAIT8 reported.

