Former Arkansas House Speaker Benny Petrus dies at 67

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Arkansas Speaker of the House Benny Petrus died Friday at the age of 67.

Petrus was a member of the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2002 to 2009 where he served as speaker from 2007 to 2009.

He was born in 1956 and spent his life in Stuttgart. He also attended the University of Central Arkansas.

His focus throughout his career was agriculture and business, which was also a key focus during his time in the legislature.

Petrus was also a successful businessman who owned multiple car dealerships in Stuttgart.

He served as president and CEO of Adams Fertilizer Equipment Company in DeWitt, Arkansas.

Petrus was selected for a seat on the Board of Directors for Summit Utilities in 2022 and also served on the board of the Stuttgart branch of the Baptist Hospital Foundation.

Petrus is survived by his wife and two children.

