Former Arizona state Dem lawmaker gets a year in prison for sexual misconduct with a minor

A former Arizona state lawmaker was sentenced to a year in prison on Friday after being found guilty in February of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to reports.

KTVK in Phoenix reported that Otoniel "Tony" Navarrete was sentenced by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge to one year in prison and 10 years of supervised release for his crime.

Navarrete is also required to register as a sex offender.

The publication also reported that Navarrete’s attorney plans to file an appeal.

On February 29, a Maricopa County jury delivered a split verdict for the ex-Arizona state senator who had previously stepped down from his role over allegations of sexual misconduct.

FOX 10 in Phoenix reported that the jury delivered the split verdict in a video provided by officials with the courts, finding Navarrete guilty of one count of sexual misconduct with a child.

Navarrete also faced a single charge of child molestation, as well as having sexual conduct with a minor, both of which he was found not guilty.

There was a fourth charge of attempting to commit molestation of a child, which was dismissed by a motion filed by prosecutors on Feb. 22.

The first-term Democrat from Phoenix was arrested in August 2021 after allegations surfaced that he had sexual misconduct with a minor in 2019.

The station reported that the allegations involved a boy he was living with over a period of several years, who accused Navarrete of touching him inappropriately when he was 12 or 13.

The sexual misconduct reportedly continued until the boy was 15.

Navarrete resigned from his post because of the allegations and was replaced by then-State Rep. Raquel Terán.

Navarrete, 35, was elected as the state representative for Arizona's 30th District in 2016. He served one term before being elected to the state Senate in 2018.





