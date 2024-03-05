Former Arizona senator bashes early voting, even if he still votes that way

A "Vote Here" sign sits outside the U.S. Post Office on Fillmore St. and 1st Ave. on Nov. 7, 2022, in Phoenix.

The Arizona House has passed a bill to end the early voting program used by 80% of Arizona voters.

Former Arizona Sen. Tom Patterson must be giddy with delight.

Patterson, in a recent column published both in Arizona and in Florida — though why sunshine staters would care is beyond me — took issue with my defense of Arizona’s mail-in ballots, what he (inaccurately) called “bulk mail voting.”

He particularly didn’t appreciate my lament that if the bill becomes law, no longer would Arizonans be able to fill out their ballots from the comfort of the kitchen table — a nice convenience given that our state’s ballots can contain upwards of 80 races.

Or that Arizonans would once again have to stand in lines at their designated polling places on Election Day.

Or that if they went to the wrong one, their vote wouldn’t count.

Early voting worked well for Republicans

His answer to that: So what?

“Why are Democrats motivated to concoct these exaggerated arguments against in-person voting, which has always worked just fine for Americans?” he wondered.

“It began in the age of Covid when, to prevent unnecessary mingling, voting in-person was discouraged,” Patterson contined. “Voters instead were sent a ballot which they could return at their leisure.

“Then, magic happened. Suddenly, Democrats became more likely to win.”

Huh?

Arizona has had an early voting program since 1992, decades before COVID-19 came along. It was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Fife Symington.

88% of Arizonans voted early in 2020

Funny, I checked The Arizona Republic’s archives and I couldn’t find a single story in which Patterson, while serving in Senate leadership as the program came online or later as chairman of the Goldwater Institute, complained about it.

Perhaps that’s because for most of those 32 years, it benefited Republicans who successfully figured out early on that getting their party’s voters to drop their ballots in the mail would boost GOP turnout and solidify their control of the state.

Republicans liked it so much, in fact, that in 2007 the GOP-run Legislature made it even easier to vote early, allowing voters to sign up to automatically get an early ballot in the mail.

Then in 2020, COVID-19 hit and a record number of Democrats joined Republicans in casting early ballots. In all, 88% of Arizonans who voted in the 2020 presidential election cast early ballots.

And Donald Trump lost.

Or, as Patterson put it, “Underdog candidates, almost always Democrats, begin to eke out victories.”

Arizona elections have been highly audited

Since then, Republicans have been howling that Arizona’s early ballot program is a cesspool of fraud and villainy.

They’re long of complaints. They’re just short on actual evidence to back up their claims and so they resort to overheated attacks on the program that served them well … until suddenly, it didn’t.

Consider the stuff that apparently keeps Patterson up at night.

Patterson: “Every election produces mountains of anecdotal evidence of widespread fraud, although unfortunately no official statistics are kept.”

Actually, in Arizona, mountains of statistics are kept. Arizona’s 2020 election was the most audited election in the nation — an audit ordered up by the Republican-run Senate and conducted by Trump’s allies.

No evidence of widespread fraud was found. After her loss for governor in 2022, Kari Lake filed lawsuits alleging all manner of ballot fraud. She lost on every count.

Patterson voted early in 2022, 2023

Patterson: “With bulk-mail voting, all the precautions vanish. Millions of unsolicited ballots are mailed to poorly maintained lists of voters, many of whom have moved or don’t exist.”

Actually, Arizona doesn’t mail out ballots to anyone and everyone. You have to be a registered voter — having already presented proof of citizenship when registering to vote in state races — and you have to request an early ballot.

In fact, a check of county records shows that Patterson is on the Automatic Early Voter List and frequently casts an early ballot. He voted by early ballot in the 2022 general election and in the 2023 jurisdictional elections.

In Maricopa County, Patterson and every other early voter can then track their early ballot from the moment the county mails it out until the moment it’s returned and counted. If there’s a question about your signature, it won’t count unless you “cure” your ballot — confirming that your signature is, indeed, yours.

If you get an early ballot for someone who has moved, there’s a box to check and return it unopened so the counties can clean up the rolls.

If you vote that early ballot that isn’t yours and you’re caught, there’s a jail cell in your future.

How signature verification actually works

Patterson: “The notably unreliable signature verification process is the lone fraud protection.”

I’m not sure why Patterson would call Arizona’s signature verification process “notably unreliable.”

Lake’s unsuccessful lawsuit challenging her 2022 loss leaned heavily on such accusations, but she couldn’t produce evidence of so much as a single fraudulent vote.

Is this the hard-right plan: To destroy elections director?

Every signature is checked against signatures in a voter’s file. Any signature that’s questionable is elevated to a second or even third level of checks.

And if there’s still a question, the voter gets a phone call and told they must “cure” their ballot.

No wonder few Republicans trust the system

Patterson: “Up to 80% of Americans doubt our elections are secure.”

Actually, that’s likely true — if he’s counting only Republican voters.

A July Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that only 22% of Republicans have high confidence that votes will be counted accurately in this fall’s presidential election.

Overall, the survey found that just 44% of voters have “a great deal” or “quite a bit” of confidence that votes will be counted accurately this fall.

That, clearly, is a problem.

But is it because our votes are not counted accurately? Or is it because for three exceedingly long years, Republicans have been smearing the system that for decades worked for them?

Until, suddenly, it didn’t and well, you know …

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, at @LaurieRoberts or on Threads at laurierobertsaz.

