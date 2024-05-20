Former Arizona Gov. Janet Napolitano reacts to Gov. Katie Hobbs breaking her veto record

When former Arizona Gov. Janet Napolitano left office in 2009, she walked away with a record-number of vetoes. It was a record that now-Gov. Katie Hobbs already has broken just two years into her term.

Napolitano sat down with The Briefing to discuss polarization within state government and her approach to bipartisanship.

Here are three other top stories we're following this week:

Some of 18 Republicans facing felony charges for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona are due in court for their arraignment on May 21. But not all of them may show up.

A ballot referral bill that would criminalize border crossings in Arizona, HCR2060, appears stalled in the state Senate. Lawmakers will attempt to pass the bill on May 22.

Grassroots group Apache Stronghold will ask the Supreme Court to decide on the future of the Resolution copper mine at Oak Flat after the full 9th Circuit panel declined to review the case.

Did you miss the aurora borealis?: Check out some of the images of last week's solar storm taken from the Sonoran Desert in Arizona.

