Former Arizona Cardinals Star Michael Floyd Seen Asleep at the Wheel in DUI Bust

Body-cam footage of Michael Floyd's DUI arrest has been released, showing an officer tapping on the window as the NFL star is asleep at the wheel.

Floyd was busted December 12 at about 3 a.m. in Scottsdale, Arizona, two days after he was cut from the Cardinals football team.

Police found him asleep behind the wheel of the SUV, which was still running, at an intersection. An officer knocks on the window with his flashlight, then his fist in an effort to wake him up.

Once Floyd woke up, he appeared confused as to what was happening. Police told him to turn off his engine and put the car in park.

In the bodycam video, released by police Tuesday, Floyd struggled to follow the officer’s instructions and slurred his speech.

Floyd was eventually led out of his Cadillac Escalade, telling the officer: “Why you gotta be like this?”

“Because you can’t listen," the cop replied. "That’s a problem.”

According to reports, Floyd was arrested on suspicion of two counts of DUI, one count of obstructing a roadway and one count of failure to obey a police officer. His blood alcohol content was above .08.

Since he was sacked by the Cardinals, Floyd has been picked up by the New England Patriots.

