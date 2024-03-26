Former Apopka High teacher convicted of sexual battery on foreign exchange student

A former Apopka High School science teacher was found guilty of sexual battery on a young Italian student who was living in his home last fall.

Dmitri Kostyunin, 51, was convicted by a Lake County jury at the end of a two-day trial last week, according to a press release from the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Florida.

The allegations against Kostyunin started after an Italian student who was studying in the United States moved into Kostyunin’s Mount Dora home in August, according to the arrest affidavit. The boy’s age is redacted from the report, but investigators indicated he is a child of at least 12 years but younger than 18.

In October, Italian authorities alerted the FBI about allegations regarding an incident that occurred at Kostyunin’s home involving a foreign exchange student. Italian authorities learned about the incident after the student reported it to his family in his home country. The FBI contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officers went to Apopka High to talk with the student about the allegations.

The student told officials that Kostyunin had given him cannabis-infused chocolates and alcohol one night while watching a movie together, according to the affidavit. The boy said Kostyunin asked for a massage several times, but the boy refused. Kostyunin then performed oral sex on him, the boy told investigators, who also spoke to the child’s parents by home via a translator.

Investigators also interviewed Kostyunin, who told them he provided alcohol and edible marijuana to the student, the affidavit said. Kostyunin said he blacked out on the sofa and “woke up with semen” in his mouth. There were no other men in the residence that night, he told investigators. He was arrested by the Mount Dora Police Department.

“Kostyunin’s actions not only violated the trust placed in him but also endangered the well-being of a child within our community,” State Attorney Bill Gladson said in a press release. “Instead of being able to learn abroad, make lasting friendships, and take in some of the amazing things our country has to offer, those experiences and memories will forever be tarnished because of Kostyunin.”

Kostyunin will be sentenced at a later time. He could be punished with life in prison for the crime.

anmartin@orlandosentinel.com